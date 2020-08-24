HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $932.13 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00084084 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00281650 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039082 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001629 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009645 BTC.

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 300,530,265,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,095,385,849 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

