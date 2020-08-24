HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $605.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $575,877.63 and $605.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00156445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,109,608 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

