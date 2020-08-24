Helex (HLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,705.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $25,966.34 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helex has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helex token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.06 or 0.05721836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

