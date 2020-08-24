Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.44.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Heico stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heico will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,512,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 22,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 61.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,669,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

