Head-To-Head Survey: NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) versus Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML)

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for NTT Docomo and Simlatus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 12.98% 11.11% 7.99% Simlatus -861.99% N/A -74,389.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Simlatus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT Docomo and Simlatus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $42.71 billion 2.20 $5.44 billion $1.65 17.65 Simlatus $120,000.00 1.90 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Simlatus on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.