Head-To-Head Survey: GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zynex and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46% GETINGE AB/ADR 5.48% 9.97% 4.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and GETINGE AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $23.43 million 24.09 $7.36 million $0.22 73.91 GETINGE AB/ADR $2.81 billion 2.11 $129.29 million N/A N/A

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zynex and GETINGE AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 GETINGE AB/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Zynex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Summary

Zynex beats GETINGE AB/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

