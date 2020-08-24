Head-To-Head Review: Aphria (NYSE:APHA) vs. Sundial Growers (NYSE:SNDL)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aphria
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
|Sundial Growers
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
Profitability
This table compares Aphria and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aphria
|5.75%
|-0.30%
|-0.21%
|Sundial Growers
|-362.49%
|-179.71%
|-79.40%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Aphria and Sundial Growers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aphria
|$179.29 million
|7.19
|-$12.48 million
|($0.11)
|-40.73
|Sundial Growers
|$75.86 million
|0.54
|-$204.57 million
|N/A
|N/A
Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.
Summary
Aphria beats Sundial Growers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
