Head to Head Analysis: Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and Conduent (OTCMKTS:CNDT)

Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Invictus Financial alerts:

Invictus Financial has a beta of -11.5, suggesting that its stock price is 1,250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invictus Financial and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invictus Financial N/A N/A -29.01% Conduent -32.11% 6.33% 2.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invictus Financial and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Conduent $5.39 billion 0.14 -$416.00 million $1.05 3.33

Invictus Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Invictus Financial and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 2 1 0 2.33

Conduent has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Summary

Conduent beats Invictus Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.