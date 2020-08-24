Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $67.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.79 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $276.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.24 million to $284.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $372.03 million, with estimates ranging from $359.81 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,174,840.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $235,428.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,379.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,023,266 shares of company stock worth $750,491,870 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $102.02.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

