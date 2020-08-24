Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.33). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $102.02.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,174,840.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,023,266 shares of company stock worth $750,491,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.