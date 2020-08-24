Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.33). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $102.02.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,174,840.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,023,266 shares of company stock worth $750,491,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.