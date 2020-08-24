Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

In other news, insider Faramarz Romer sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $184,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

