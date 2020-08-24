Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at $468,085.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,551.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 93.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

