Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of GPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 76,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,954. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPL shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.38.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

