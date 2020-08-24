Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

GRVY opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -0.57. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gravity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

