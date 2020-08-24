Gravity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Gravity has a market cap of $15,980.80 and $2.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.01684758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00156696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,380,271,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,360,271,524 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

