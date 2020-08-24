Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $2,838,600.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 49,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GGG opened at $57.23 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,050,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.