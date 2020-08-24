Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $2,838,600.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 49,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GGG opened at $57.23 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,050,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
