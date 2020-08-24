Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.