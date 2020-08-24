Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $848,736.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 67,200 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $848,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GBDC opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,452 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $8,931,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
