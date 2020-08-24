Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $1,043,990.80 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 82,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub purchased 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

