GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of GGNDF opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

