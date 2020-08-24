Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.