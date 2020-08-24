Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 392,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,229. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

