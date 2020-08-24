Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,664 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. 267,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.