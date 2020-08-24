Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 205,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 47.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth $2,510,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CO stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

