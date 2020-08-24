Givaudan’s (SXYAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

SXYAY stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.