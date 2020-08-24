Gifto (GTO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.34 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bithumb, Bibox and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00128183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.01678575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00155757 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Binance, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, Bithumb, Allbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

