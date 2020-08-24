Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $142.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Gecina in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gecina has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

