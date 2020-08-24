GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Sells $933,481.25 in Stock

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $80.40 on Monday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. Research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth $3,492,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.