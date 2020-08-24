GAMB (GMB) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $664,974.61 and approximately $6,761.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.81 or 0.05648814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014399 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

