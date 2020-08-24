Galilel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 243.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Galilel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Galilel has traded up 373.1% against the U.S. dollar. Galilel has a market cap of $93,026.05 and approximately $2.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00828467 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.01466723 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00034820 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000666 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007985 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Galilel Coin Profile

Galilel (CRYPTO:GALI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2018. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud.

Buying and Selling Galilel

Galilel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galilel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

