Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.25. 9,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

