Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Trims Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 27.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 866,653 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cameco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 81,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,186. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

