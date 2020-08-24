Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 271,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

