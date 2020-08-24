Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

