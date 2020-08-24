Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,433 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 48.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,475 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,061 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 398,898 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 176,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 365,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

