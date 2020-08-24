Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Takes $433,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.11. 9,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,315. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

