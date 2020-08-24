Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 2,164 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. 142,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

