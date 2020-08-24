Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 1,720 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR remained flat at $$35.91 on Monday. 91,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.