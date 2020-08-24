Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. decreased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 190.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 71.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,300 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $31,070.00. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,595 shares of company stock worth $113,465. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

