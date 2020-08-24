Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,633,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

