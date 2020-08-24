Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 244.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 108,410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

