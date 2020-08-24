Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Purchases Shares of 362 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 362 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shopify by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $26,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $24.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $996.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,038. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3,665.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.40. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

