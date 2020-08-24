Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

