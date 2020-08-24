Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Makes New $398,000 Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,367 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Sabine Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 216.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,894. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $447.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

