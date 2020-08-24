Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,686. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

