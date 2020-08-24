Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.05. 22,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $238.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average is $197.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.