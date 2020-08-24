Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $965,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,595,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,255 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

