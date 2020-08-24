Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.35.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

