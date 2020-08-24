Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $498,000 Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. CX Institutional grew its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. 289,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,501,398. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

