Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $480,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,061. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

